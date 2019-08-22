Drew Bailey, Director Industry X Consulting of Accenture

Drew Bailey is a management consultant within Accenture’s Industry X.0 Consulting Practice focusing on the automotive sector.

He helps leading automotive technology suppliers specializing in autonomous, connected, and user experience solutions achieve profitable growth amidst the headwinds of exponential increases in system and software complexity; disruptive new industry players; and an intense fight for engineering talent across the industry.

He is currently supporting a global product development organization in their adoption of Lean-Agile practices.

Prior to joining Accenture, he spent 11 years in the Aerospace industry designing manned and unmanned platforms for NASA, DARPA, the United States Navy, and other customers.

Connect with Drew Bailey on LinkedIn.