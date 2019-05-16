Dr. Robert Schröder, Deputy MD of Kantar Automotive

In this role, Robert is commercially responsible for automotive manufacturers, distributors and suppliers. Since joining Kantar TNS Infratest in 1994, Robert has successfully built relationships with new clients such as BMW Group, Toyota Motor Europe and Hyundai/Kia global and regional headquarters in Seoul and in Frankfurt.

He sits on the board of promoCAR – a Kantar TNS proprietary solution – and is also member of Kantar TNS’s Global Automotive Steering Committee.

Throughout his career, Robert has focused on customer satisfaction research as well as new product development research and consultancy. He also has extensive experience in pricing studies, transaction price monitoring and advertising tracking.