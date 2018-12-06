Dr. David J. Coe, Associate Professor of The University of Alabama

   December 6, 2018

Dr. David J. Coe is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.  He earned a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.  Dr. Coe has conducted sponsored research for a variety of government agencies including the National Science Foundation, the National Security Agency, NASA, and the United States Army.

His current research area is software engineering for cyber-physical systems with an emphasis on system safety and cybersecurity.  Most recently, he and a team of UAH faculty have developed a new approach to verification of over-the-air software updates which is particularly applicable to smart and self-driving cars.  With this approach, the release candidate software is safely tested in parallel within a virtualized environment on customer-owned vehicles prior to deployment.  This allows the automaker to identify unanticipated discrepancies in behavior that may require further analysis.

