Dr. Alan Messer, Chief Technology Officer of Mojio

Dr. Alan Messer has been a worldwide leader in advanced software and intelligent services for connected consumers for more than 20 years. Alan is the CTO of Mojio and leads InnovationShift, where he works with autonomous, automotive, consumer and IoT companies, helping define or revise their technology strategies.

Formerly, he was Vice President of Software and Innovation and CTO of Global Connected Consumer Experience at General Motors. Alan was also Vice President of Advanced Software Technology at Samsung Electronics.

Currently, he also serves several industry organizations in advisory or board roles, including the Microsoft AI Advisory Council and the DAV Alliance.

Connect with Alan Messer on LinkedIn.