Dietmar Meister, co-founder of mpathy.ai

Dietmar is the co-founder of mpathy.ai, the virtual ride attendant for operators of shared mobility services.

Dietmar founded mpathy.ai to enable the fast growing market of shared (autonomous) mobility services by providing a scalable AI based solution for passenger interaction and engagement. The technology provides a stellar ride experience and simultaneously keeps the cost of fleet operations low.

Dietmar is a serial product innovator and loves to build and work with highly effective teams. He was previously director for Car Multimedia innovations at Bosch were he initiated, developed and launched various products. He holds a Ph.D. in computer science and robotics.

