Devin Patel, VP of Business Development of Passport

Devin Patel is the VP of Business Development at Passport. At Passport, Devin works with cities, urban mobility companies, and elected officials to help drive a more connected and livable city.

During his 5 years at Passport, Devin has launched a vertical and fostered a rich enterprise partner ecosystem that has led to Passport becoming the leader on mobility payment solutions.

Devin Patel has a wide range of experience with both large and small technology ventures.

He is a frequent speaker at mobility and ITS conferences, speaking both at the ITS Americas and World Congress shows. Previously, he was a Product Manager at Salesforce.com and helped scale LivingSocial to international markets.

Connect with Devin Patel on LinkedIn.