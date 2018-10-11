Deepak Jain, Partner of Bain & Company

Deepak Jain is a Partner in Bain & Company’s New Delhi office. He co-leads Bain India’s Advanced Manufacturing & Services practice with a focus in the automotive, chemicals and cement industries. He is also a member of Bain’s Strategy, Energy & Natural Resources and Performance Improvement practices, with expertise in Bain Zero-Based Redesign (ZBR) and Bain Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB).

Deepak has more than 10 years of management consulting experience across India, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. He has extensive experience advising clients in a variety of areas, including full potential strategy, supply chain and cost optimization. He has also led several cost transformation projects in the manufacturing sector. He has additional experience advising clients in the government sector on topics including power and infrastructure sector reforms.

Deepak has also authored several articles and reports in national print media on construction, manufacturing, taxation and automobiles. He is a member of FICCI’s sectoral committee for chemicals as well as ASSOCHAM’s National Council on Auto & Auto Ancillaries. Deepak received the prestigious ‘ET 40 Under Forty’ award in 2017 and Fortune India ‘40 Under 40’ award in 2018.

