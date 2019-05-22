Daniel Hoffer, Managing Director of Autotech Ventures

Daniel Hoffer brings to Autotech Ventures his experience as a successful startup founder, advisor, and investor.

Previously, Daniel was a Partner at Tandem Capital and Senior Director in Concur’s corporate venture capital team.

Prior to his career in venture capital he was the Co-founder and CEO of travel community CouchSurfing and an entrepreneur-in-residence at Benchmark Capital. He also held executive product roles at Norton (Symantec) and TripIt (Concur/SAP).

Daniel has personally invested in and advised several seed and pre-seed stage transportation startups including XStream Trucking, Firefly, and SpotHero, as well as non-transportation startups like LoungeBuddy (acquired by American Express) and Kanvas (acquired by AOL).

