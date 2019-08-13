Daniel Florence, COO of Sixt USA

Prior to joining Sixt in 2017, he spent nearly two decades immersed in North American rental car operations. Florence spent 18 years with Dollar Thrifty in the US, holding various leadership roles within operations, and eventually rising to become Area Director. In 2014, he transitioned to Hertz, where he was appointed as a Vice President of Airport Operations. Florence was then tapped by Car2Go to serve as Chief Operating Officer for North America.

Sixt is always at the forefront of mobility, it was the first car rental company with a website and the first to include ride sharing and ride hailing through its new app.

