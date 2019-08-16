Daniel Davenport, Senior Director Invent Automotive of Capgemini

Daniel has 25 years of experience leading public and private corporations as well as agencies in the digital space. At Capgemini Invent Daniel works with mobility providers to create the next generation of transportation products and services.

As a Managing Director at LiquidHub, Daniel helped clients understand the opportunities and benefits of digitally transforming their organizations.

Prior to joining LiquidHub, Daniel was a key executive at THINK Interactive who’s clients included Coca-Cola, Sears, Orkin and Georgia Pacific. Daniel served as the SVP of Content for a public company, CTN Media Group, which was purchased by Viacom and is now MTVu.

