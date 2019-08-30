Colleen Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, North America Policy of ChargePoint

Colleen Jansen is a marketing strategist with 20 years of experience in both business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing spanning early stage, privately held VC-funded companies as well as large cap, publicly traded firms.

At ChargePoint, Jansen is responsible for leading the company’s global marketing function and policy efforts in North America. She oversees the brand, communications, consumer business and North America public policy.

Prior to ChargePoint, she led marketing disciplines for a number of category-creating startups as well as established brands including Microsoft, Yahoo, Intuit and LinkedIn. An early EV adopter, Colleen is passionate about helping everyone realize the personal, societal and economic benefits of driving electric.

Connect with Colleen Jansen on LinkedIn.