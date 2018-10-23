Christoph Gauger, Partner and Managing Director of The Boston Consulting Group

Christoph Gauger leads the Center for Digital in Automotive and is a core member of the Industrial Goods and Technology Advantage practice areas. He is an expert in the automotive and mobility sector, as well as digital transformation and IT.

Since joining BCG in 2006, Christoph has worked extensively in the automotive industry. He has led global transformation programs and optimisation efforts for OEMs, devised growth strategies, and driven business innovation projects.

Christoph focuses his digital and IT experience on the automotive and mobility sector. His recent projects include the definition of the digital ecosystem for an auto OEM; a customer-centric digital transformation for a leading mobility player; and a digital transformation of an OEM’s CFO organisation. In addition, he also supports his clients in tapping the power of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, agile working modes, and smart IT to create sustainable bottom-line effects and enable client teams.

Moreover, Christoph is well-versed in digitalising the automotive value chain with particular focus on procurement, operations, IT, and corporate functions. Across functions, he focuses on how to lay the organisational foundations for a holistic digital transformation.

Before joining BCG, Christoph built and led a research group at the University of Stuttgart.

