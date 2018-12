Christof is the Managing Director of Trafi in Germany, leading the commercial hub of Trafi and further expand the business with clients like Google, Volkswagen Group and Lyft.

He was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company Inc. with a spike in the automotive industry and has held several marketing executive roles in online companies and startups like Zalando.

Christof holds a Diploma of Business Administration from Handelshochschule Leipzig.

