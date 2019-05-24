Christof Kunze, Project Manager, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure of ABB

Christof is currently the Sales Support Manager at ABB Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure a position he has held for the past 7 months.

Christof’s previous experience includes: Pre-Sales Engineer at ABB Solar; Field Service Engineer at ABB / Power-One. Prior to this Christof was Senior Field Application Engineer at Solyndra and Service-Mitarbeiter at inek Solar AG.

Christof has a diploma in physical technics from the University of Applied Sciences Rüsselsheim as well as a Master of Science in photovoltaics from the University of Freiburg and Fraunhofer ISE.

