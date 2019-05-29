Christof Hellmis, Vice President, Head of Services Strategy and Innovation of HERE

Christof Hellmis is Vice President heading the Services Strategy and Innovation in the Services Group at HERE. In this position, he focuses on the development of next generation location intelligence services that leverage new technologies like AI/ML, in combination with large scale data.

Christof has a track record of more than 15 years of experience in technology management and product development for mobile, internet and connected car software and services. Prior to HERE, he was Chief Operating Officer at gate5, a navigation and mapping software company acquired by Nokia in 2006, and nucleus of HERE’s operations in Berlin today. Previously, he worked as a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group in various European countries.

