Carol Kuester, Director of Electronic Payments and Systems of Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Carol Kuester is Director of Electronic Payments at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her team manages and operates FasTrak®, the regional toll payment system and Clipper®, the regional transit payment fare card. Together these programs are responsible for managing well over two million user accounts and move nearly $75 million in transactions each month.

Ms. Kuester also has extensive European work experience. She was awarded a highly competitive Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship and served in the office of German Minister of Transport and subsequently as consultant in Hamburg and Hannover.

