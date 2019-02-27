Bryan Barnhill II, Detroit Engagement Manager, City Solutions of Ford Smart Mobility

Bryan plays a critical role in shaping the creation of Ford’s urban eco-system for mobility innovation in Detroit.

Prior to joining Ford, Bryan worked in Mayor Michael Duggan’s administration as Chief Talent Officer. Before working in the mayor’s office, Bryan was the campaign manager for the Duggan for Detroit campaign. He has also served as Chief of Staff, and Director of Policy & Legislative Affairs in the Detroit City Council President’s Office.

Bryan is on the board of directors for the United Way of Southeast Michigan. He is also on the board of directors for the Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, and is Chairman of the Detroit Building Authority.