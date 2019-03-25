Brian Kushnir, Managing Director – Kantar, Los Angeles of Kantar

Brian leads Kantar’s Insights Division in Hollywood, bringing a holistic perspective to our client’s marketing challenges based on more than 25 years of research agency, advertising agency and client-side marketing experience.

He has worked with a variety of iconic brands on global automotive and mobility projects over the course of his career, helping to guide the communications process in order to maximize impact on brand growth.

Prior to joining Kantar, Brian spent 10 years doing strategic insights work in Tokyo, where his primary focus was on helping international brands grow.

Connect with Brian Kushnir on LinkedIn.