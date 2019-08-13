Bola Adegbulu, CEO & Co-founder of Predina Technologies

Co-founder & CEO of Predina Technologies. An AI analytics platform predicting and mitigating accident risk in autonomous vehicles and today’s vehicles, using a range of contextual data. Predina has won many awards including EU Datapitch and Techworld’s 2018 Hottest UK AI startups to watch.

A transport analytics domain expert, Bola has experience building and deploying user centric digital solutions within the automotive environment.

Speaker on various topics including Autonomous Vehicles, Digital Road Safety, Smart Cities, InsureTech and The Future of Transportation.

Bola was listed on Forbes 2019 “30 under 30”

Connect with Bola Adegbulu on LinkedIn.