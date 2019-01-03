Bo Ilsoe, Partner of NGP Capital

Bo Ilsoe has more than 30 years of experience from venture capital and the technology sector.

A technologist at heart, he believes in the positive transformative effects technology has on society and always comes with a global view to business.

At NGP Capital Bo has driven investments in several Smart Mobility companies such as Deliveroo, Moovit, Drivy, and GetYourGuide.

From his current base in Geneva, Switzerland he has during the last 10 years helped develop NGP Capital from initial commitments of $25 M to in excess of $1 B investing in the US, Europe, China and India.

