Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President Product of ChargePoint

Bill Loewenthal has decades of experience in general management and product leadership, specializing in market-based business planning and cross-functional execution. Bill has had success in a variety of industries, including telecom, internet, consumer electronics and media. As a global product leader, he has deep experience in portfolio management and platform businesses including connected devices, hardware, software, and B2B2C. Bill has held leadership roles at Plantronics, ReplayTV, Mitsubishi and several startups. Over the course of his career, Bill has helped launch products that have become essential to the lives of millions. He leads Product Management, User Experience, and Technical Docs teams. He holds a B.S. from San Jose State University.