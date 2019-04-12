Benjamin Moncrieffe, Head of Auto+ of C Space

Benjamin Moncrieffe is a C Space’s Head of Auto+ in EMEA, focused on supporting our automotive, mobility, energy, retail and insurance clients navigate the changing automotive landscape. He leads the team with a holistic mentality, encouraging clients to not only think bigger and outside their immediate industry, but also to elevate the role of the customer to drive strategy in their organizations.

Ben joined C Space as an Associate Consultant in 2013 and in his 6 years at C Space he has worked with the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, BP, Allianz, Nissan and Human Horizons, leading projects and accounts focused on customer centricity & research, innovation, brand & marketing strategy and communications development.

Connect with Benjamin Moncrieffe on LinkedIn.