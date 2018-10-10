Axel Schmidt, Managing Director and Global Automotive Lead of Accenture

Axel Schmidt is the Managing Director for the global automotive practice at Accenture as well as client account leader for Daimler AG.

Mr. Schmidt has over 25 years of experience as a strategic management consultant for leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Before joining Accenture in September 2012, he worked for more than 20 years at one of Germany’s leading strategy firms as Partner / Senior Partner and over more than 10 years as Global Head of Competence Center Operations Strategy and Head of the Stuttgart office.

He has gained broad experiences in several fields (strategy and corporate development, organisation, restructuring, transformation and PMI) of management consulting in different industries. He has led multiple large and complex projects, and worked extensively in Europe, US, South America, Japan and China.

Mr. Schmidt frequently advises, writes and talks about the implication of technology on the automotive industry and how businesses can leverage new technologies.

