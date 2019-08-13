Atul Acharya, Director Autonomous Vehicle Strategy of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah

Atul Acharya is the Director of Autonomous Vehicles Strategy at A3 Ventures, the innovation lab and capital investment arm of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah, leading development and execution of automated vehicle safety testing services.

His work is focused on independent, closed-course testing and evaluation of automated vehicles at GoMentum Station, the largest AV proving ground in the Bay Area. He brings to this position expertise in applied deep learning and AI, particularly in computer vision.Previously, Atul led product and portfolio management of smartphones and mobile devices at HP mobility and Motorola/Google. Additionally, he advised the government of India on AI strategy for the country.

