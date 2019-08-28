Armen Mkrtchyan, Engagement Manager of McKinsey & Company

Armen Mkrtchyan is a Senior Engagement Manager in McKinsey’s Los Angeles office and is the co-leader of McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility on the West Coast.

At the firm, Armen’s clients primarily include automotive passenger and truck manufacturers and their suppliers. He also serves electronics and semiconductor players across the value chain both on operational and strategic topics.

Previously, Armen established the Entrepreneurship and Product Development Center at the American University of Armenia and served as an Assistant Professor in the College of Engineering.

Armen has a PhD in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT and has worked on the development of various autonomous air and ground vehicles.

