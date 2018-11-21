Arianne Walker, Chief Evangelist for Alexa Auto of Amazon

Arianne Walker is the Chief Evangelist for Alexa Auto at Amazon, where she helps educate automakers and device makers about voice.

Prior to that, she was head of automotive industry strategy at Oracle Data Cloud where she helped automotive marketers discover and implement the best possible audience strategies for their marketing efforts.

Her automotive background began at JD Power, where she spent a dozen years providing direction on automotive marketing industry trends.

Before getting into the automotive space, she did research for colleges and universities to help support administrative planning and decision-making.

Arianne has a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology and an MA and PhD in Higher Education and Organizational Change from UCLA.

Connect with Arianne Walker on LinkedIn.