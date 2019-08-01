Aneesh Padalkar, Principal of Ricardo Strategic Consulting

Aneesh Padalkar is a Principal at Ricardo Strategic Consulting (RSC) and has 15 years of experience in the automotive, transportation and energy industries. His passion lies in leading efforts to solve technical and business challenges surrounding technologies that will improve efficiency and safety in mobility.

While at RSC, Aneesh has advised industry executives and government institutions on emerging technology road-mapping, scenario planning, market growth strategy, profitability improvement, procurement strategy, etc. He brings in broad and practical perspectives having worked hand-in-hand in implementing solutions with client groups in Corporate Strategy, Engineering, Marketing, Finance, Purchasing and Supply Chain. He has also provided views on technology trends to industry magazines as a key opinion leader. Prior to joining RSC, Aneesh worked with ZF Group leading cross-functional teams for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) product development and launch for over 15 vehicle platforms with several automotive companies.

Aneesh received his MBA from the University of Michigan – Ross School of Business. He also has a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune, India.