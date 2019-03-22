Anand Ramesh, VP of Engineering, Scale Computing of Renovo

Anand Ramesh is the VP of Engineering, Scale Computing at Renovo.

He joined the company after an extensive career at Google where he worked on datacenter hardware and software infrastructure and most recently managing storage capacity planning for Google’s external and internal clouds.

Anand graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Ph. D. in Mechanical Engineering, following a Masters in Materials Engineering from the University of Maryland College Park.

