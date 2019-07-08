Amit Agarwal, Ph.D Researcher of ifmo (Institute of Mobility Research)

Amit Agrawal is part of ifmo, a research facility of the BMW Group. At ifmo, Amit is currently researching the business potential of mobility offerings based on autonomous driving in cities across the globe.

Prior to his current role, Amit spent 13 years in the telecommunications industry with different organizations including Vodafone, Virgin Mobile, IMImobile, Lucent Technologies with responsibilities in business development, business strategy and product management.

As the country head for Internet of Things business at Vodafone India, Amit championed digitalization through IoT within the diverse customer base of Vodafone Enterprise business, which comprised of private sector organizations, public sector undertakings as well as various government departments.

Amit is bringing his learnings from the telecommunications industry to the automotive industry, as the industry transforms towards a new business model based on automated, connected, electric and shared mobility.

