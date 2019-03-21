Ahmed Yousif, Software Design Engineer of Valeo

Ahmed Yousif is currently a Software Design Engineer at Valeo, a position he has held since January 2016.

His duties include: the design and implement virtual validation processes, platforms, pipeliens and tools; creation of test plans incl. use cases, reusability; planning, execution and analysis of system tests; linking between system specification and system test specification; creation of test strategies; development of system analysis and system testing tools; construction of test systems for vehicle testing; deployment of testing techniques, consolidation test scores; first system start with integration tests and presentation of system performance in front of customers and management.

