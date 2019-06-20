Adam Emfield, Principal User Experience Manager of Nuance Communications

Adam Emfield is the principal user experience manager at Nuance Automotive.

He leads the Design & Research, Innovation, and In-Vehicle Experience (DRIVE) Lab, and is responsible for the usability program for Nuance’s Automotive division.

Coming from a background in both cognitive psychology and industrial engineering, he and his cross-functional team work across the division to develop new ideas for in-vehicle experiences, as well as to validate existing concepts.

