Adam Emfield, Principal User Experience Manager of Nuance Communications

He leads the Design & Research, Innovation, and In-Vehicle Experience (DRIVE) Lab, and is responsible for the usability program for Nuance’s Automotive division.

Coming from a background in both cognitive psychology and industrial engineering, he and his cross-functional team work across the division to develop new ideas for in-vehicle experiences, as well as to validate existing concepts.

