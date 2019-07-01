Abdelrahman Mahmoud, Senior Product Manager of Affectiva

Abdelrahman Mahmoud is a Senior Product Manager at Affectiva, where he leads the product development for Affectiva Automotive AI and Emotion SDK.

He works with Japanese and European OEMs and Tier I suppliers on building the first ever deep learning based in-cabin sensing platform.

He also defined the product and data strategy for Affectiva Automotive AI 1.0, and is leading the development of Affectiva Emotion AI Infrastructure to help accelerate go to market of Emotion AI based products.

Mahmoud holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from The American University in Cairo.

