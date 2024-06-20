Volvo Trucks model plans and production forecast to 2028

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of Volvo Trucks.
The study contains an overview of the company, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, brand strategies and product development.
Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview and key alliances / acquisitions
- Chapter 2: Strategic plan and electrification strategy
- Chapter 3: Sales and brand strategy
- Chapter 4: Manufacturing network and production outlook
- Appendices (excel)
- Production by brand (2019-2023)
- Production forecasts by brand (2024-2028)