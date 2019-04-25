The automaker data book – Q1 2019

Automotive World‘s ‘The automaker data book’ is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major automakers and the markets in which they operate.
This report includes the following:
- Strategic analysis of the activities of the world’s top 17 automakers
- Annual new registration data is now available at Region/ Market/ Group/ Brand level for all 55 markets
- Annual new registration data is also available at Region/ Market/ Segment level for all 55 markets
- New registration data is shown for all groups and brands – previously minor automakers were all included in “Other”
- Data on the top-50 best-selling models is available for all 55 markets
- Annual production data by brand is shown for 40 producing countries
- Quarterly production data by model is shown for 40 producing countries
Table of contents:
- Summary
- BMW Group
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Honda Motor Company
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- Nissan Motor Company
- PSA Group
- Renault Automobile
- Subaru
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Tesla
- Toyota Group
- Volkswagen Group
- Global New Registration Data (excel)
- Global Production Data (excel)
