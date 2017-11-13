Due to increasingly stringent emissions and fuel economy regulations, it is widely agreed that the days are numbered for naturally aspirated engines.

Where once it was used purely for added power, the turbocharger is set to be an integral part of the engine of the future. And the supercharger is enjoying a resurgence, making it another option for mainstream vehicle manufacturers. Each is application-specific; what is certain, however, is that from electrically-assisted internal combustion engines through to fuel cell vehicles, and from light vehicles to heavy trucks, forced induction is here to stay.

This exclusive Automotive World special report explores developments in forced induction technology for light and commercial vehicle applications.

In this report:

Key trends in forced induction

Turbochargers – ‘the most important component on an ICE’, says Mercedes-Benz

Combustion, electrification and boosting to work in harmony, says Volvo Cars

Turbo compressors vital to FCV success

Could the SuperTurbo rescue truck OEMs from emissions challenges?

Turbocharging set to blow away emissions challenges

Supercharger market potential not blown out of proportion – supplier

48V systems create new opportunities for advanced combustion

Turbocharging trumps supercharging in the battle for engine downsizing

The pressure’s on to develop high temperature turbos

‘Special report: Turbocharging and supercharging’ features an industry overview from Indraneel Bardhan, Founder and Managing Partner, EOS Intelligence, as well as exclusive interviews with: