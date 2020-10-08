Strategy update: FCA Group – 2020 edition

The latest automaker strategy report by Automotive World discusses the outlook for FCA Group over the next five years

   October 8, 2020
Strategy update: FCA Group – 2020 edition

This 18-page report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of the FCA Group.

The study contains an overview of the company and its key alliances, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, product development and brand strategies.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of FCA’s future model plans.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Company overview & key alliances
  • Chapter 2: Strategic plans
  • Chapter 3: Sales, product development and brand strategy
  • Chapter 4: Production outlook
  • Appendices (excel)
    • Model plans
    • Production by brand and model (20015-2019)
    • Production forecasts by brand and model (2020-2024)

Close
Close