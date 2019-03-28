Strategy update: Daimler Trucks – 2019 edition

Daimler Trucks is the world’s largest truck manufacturer, with consolidated sales of over 517,000 vehicles in 2018. The division’s three core brands—Freightliner, Fuso and Mercedes-Benz—accounted for over 90% of output in 2018, with the remainder being sold under the BharatBenz, Thomas Built and Western Star brands.

According to Jonathan Storey, author of a new Automotive World strategy update which focuses on the prospects for Daimler Trucks over the next five years, the division is enjoying a period of particularly good health. “Many things are going well for Daimler Trucks—record sales in 2018, which it expects to repeat this year, with pretty much all North American build slots for 2019 already full at the start of the year.”

Storey added that, despite an anticipated downturn, a return to growth is forecast for the last two years of the forecast period.

Daimler’s Truck division reported an increase in consolidated output of 10% in 2018 to its second-highest ever level, and this Automotive World report anticipates production to rise by a further 1% to nearly 530,000 units in 2019. Following the aforementioned downturn later in the forecast period, group output is forecast to climb again, reaching a new peak by 2023.

In this report:

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Markets & models

Chapter 3: Production network and outlook

Appendix (Excel) Daimler Trucks sales by market (000s) Daimler Trucks production by brand, 2014-23 (000s)



…