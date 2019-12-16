The 2019 edition of Automotive World’s mobility start-ups and unicorns report highlights fast-moving companies to look out for in 2020 in the areas of in CASE mobility and trucking.
Start-ups, including unicorns (start-ups worth US$1bn or more) are beginning to reshape the future of mobility, working alongside established automakers, suppliers, and tech companies. According to McKinsey, since 2010, investors have bet more than US$220bn in over 1,100 mobility start-ups, with over US$56bn invested in e-hailing alone during that period.
What does it take to be a unicorn? And what does unicorn status mean for a start-up? A billion-dollar valuation still indicates a significant level of confidence from the investor community, but that billion-dollar valuation only counts if the start-up company makes a difference.
Automotive World’s round-up of leading mobility start-ups and unicorns highlights some of the key companies in autonomous driving, user experience and HMI, shared mobility, electrification, last-mile delivery and trucking.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- I get around: start-ups gain traction in mobility
- Made in China: the electric vehicle unicorns to watch in 2020
- Autonomous drive reality check creates new decade of opportunities for start-ups
- Look out for these mobility service unicorns in 2020
- How will user experience and HMI be affected by start-ups in 2020?
- Autonomy and data will underpin trucking unicorn strategies in 2020
- This unicorn is pulling local delivery into the next decade
‘Special report: Who are the mobility start-ups and unicorns to watch in 2020?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by McKinsey, and includes exclusive insight from a range of mobility start-ups and industry watchers, including:
- Accenture
- Affectiva
- Aiways
- AutoX
- Blickfeld
- Boston Consulting Group
- Canoo
- Carmera
- Convoy
- Einride
- Flexport
- German Autolabs
- TuSimple
- Wunder Mobility
- Xpeng Motors
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference