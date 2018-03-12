In a world of rapidly developing technology, small start-up companies with game-changing ideas can make all the difference for a supplier or a vehicle manufacturer. However, nurturing that technology, developing the company, preparing the product or concept for scale and sale – these are too often out of the scope of a small niche supplier. This is where venture capital comes in – specialist investors prepared to develop a company to a certain point, and then reap the rewards of that investment when the time is right.

This Automotive World special report examines the role of venture capital in the automotive industry, with insight from OEM and supplier VCs, as well as independent VCs and start-ups.

In this report:

Automotive venture capitalists are on the hunt for unicorns

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to leverage start-up expertise with VC arm

Interview: Sebastian Peck, Managing Director, InMotion Ventures

Corporate venture capital – the middleman between start-up and OEM

Future mobility innovation accelerated by venture capital cash

Building a team, executing a vision – the ins and outs of venture capital

VC investment is all about the tech – and the ROI

VCs facilitate successful OEM-start-up partnerships

VCs eye home runs from autonomous driving start-ups

Cash aside, how does venture capital help start-ups?

‘Special report: VCs and start-ups in the auto industry’ features exclusive interviews with:

François Dossa, Head of Alliance Ventures

Head of Lars-Olof Gustavsson , head of Scania Venture Capital Fund

, head of Sebastian Peck , Managing Director, InMotion Ventures

, Managing Director, Paul Mascarenas , Special Venture Partner, Fontinalis Partners

, Special Venture Partner, Ben Hsieh , Programme Manager, Nest

, Programme Manager, Ingo Ramesohl , Managing Director, Robert Bosch Venture Capital

, Managing Director, Neil Weintraut , Managing Partner, Motus Ventures

, Managing Partner, Mark Norman , Managing Partner, Fraser McCombs Capital

, Managing Partner, Cara Haffey, Head of industrial Manufacturing and Automotive, PwC

…