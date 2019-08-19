A new Automotive World report looks at the evolution of vehicle propulsion technologies as fossil fuels are replaced by sustainable alternatives.

The internal combustion engine (ICE) is king today, but electrified powertrains—be they hybrid, plug-in, battery electric or even fuel cell—are gaining ground.

While consumer concerns around electric driving range and infrastructure remain sticking points, the tide is slowly turning in favour of zero emissions-capable alternatives. In the meantime, the refinement of traditional gasoline, diesel and natural gas engines will continue.

Interest in synthetic fuels and e-fuels is also growing, with the oil giants now turning their focus from fossil fuels to charging networks and vehicle-to-grid technologies.

In this report:

Executive summary

COMMENT: Powertrain mix of the future to vary by region and segment

Decarbonisation reliant on electrification and synthetic fuels

From electric to hydrogen, suppliers scramble for uncertain powertrain mix

Can technology advances clean up diesel’s dirty image?

Electrification is no longer a choice, but a necessity

Hydrogen highways: fuel cell vehicles are still on the menu

Big energy is splashing out on future powertrain needs

‘Special Report: The powertrain mix of the future’ provides insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

ABB

Association for Emissions Control by Catalyst (AECC)

Audi

Diesel Technology Forum

E4tech

EDF Energy

European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)

Frost & Sullivan

International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)

KPMG

Lubrizol

Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA)

ZF

…