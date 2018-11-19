Automakers could be considered the original mobility providers; where they face new competition is from companies seeking to provide mobility services. The growing interest in and popularity of innovative mobility solutions, coupled with worsening traffic and pollution, high costs of motoring, and public acceptance of sharing and subscription models, is causing many people to rethink the need to buy and own vehicles.

As a result, the automotive industry’s current sales-based business model looks unsustainable over the long term, forcing automakers to explore new commercial opportunities such as data services and shared mobility.

Get it right, and automakers could secure a share of a market forecast to be worth US$3.7tr by 2050, But get it wrong, and those same automakers could effectively become Tier 1 suppliers, building vehicles to specification for fast-moving, asset-light tech companies running large mobility service fleets.

In this report:

Executive summary

Do automakers have what it takes to become mobility providers?

VW dabbles in New Mobility

MaaS manufacturing: the Detroit Three walk their respective paths to mobility

The shift from product to service requires careful brand management

Inevitability of stagnating sales leaves automakers seeking new profit pools

Mobility presents commercial opportunity for commercial vehicle sector

Now is the time for India’s automakers to prepare for future mobility

Tech companies have secured their place in the future of mobility

How will alternative mobility schemes impact the dealer network?

Sub-brands provide automakers a route into the MaaS market

‘Special report: The path from automaker to mobility provider’ includes insight from experts at a range of leading automotive industry stakeholder companies, including:

BMW – DriveNow

GM – Maven

MAN Truck & Bus

Mercedes-Benz

PSA Group – Free2Move

American Automobile Association (AAA)

European Council for Motor Trades and Repairs (CECRA)

Fleet Complete

HERE

Intel

NVIDIA

Veho

ABI Research

Bain & Company

Boston Consulting Group

Capgemini

Fitch Solutions

McKinsey

…