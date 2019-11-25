A new Automotive World report looks at the evolution of mobility and transportation in India.

India’s colourful, vibrant and dynamic streets, towns and cities hold huge potential for future mobility solutions. With two-thirds of the country’s population under 35 years old, tech savvy and ambitious consumers want to enjoy and use the mobility solutions they see emerging in cities around the world.

However, infrastructure remains a core and expensive problem for India, and it is crucial that the country prioritises basic infrastructure such as roads in order for connected, autonomous, shared and electrified (CASE) technology adoption to even be possible.

This exclusive Automotive World special report provides exclusive opinions and insight from automotive industry stakeholders involved in developing mobility solutions for the Indian market.

In this report:

Executive summary

India is ready to embrace the future of mobility

New Indian emissions regulations a boost for the connected car

Autonomous vehicles in India unlikely outside of closed campuses

India’s future MaaS market is micro and electrified

For improved public transport, Indian cities must tackle the last mile

A long way to go on India’s Smart City transformation

India feels the need for electric vehicles

‘Special report: The future of mobility in India’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Markus Pfefferer of DuckerFrontier, and provides insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

Elektrobit

Mahindra Electric

Tata Motors

Volvo Car India

Yulu Bikes

Bain & Company

Boston Consulting Group

EY

Frost & Sullivan

Ipsos Business Consulting

KPMG

…