Steel manufacturers have proven consistently adept at developing new and innovative ways of forming steel, reducing part weight and thickness, and increasing its strength. Despite considerable advances in materials technology, it’s always steel against which new materials are compared.

This report highlights the role that steel plays in the mainstream auto industry, with insight from leading auto and steel industry stakeholders.

In this report:

Brave new world for steel, where value, and not tonnage, is king

Steel manufacturers continue to grapple with conflicting demands

Europe’s regulators must think in terms of life-cycle, says steel industry

AHSS and specialist steel essential to keep pace with automotive megatrends

OEMs have become material agnostic, and suppliers must pay heed

Strong, light and easily-joined – steel still best choice for seating

Small steel companies to play big role in auto industry evolution

Mild steel’s days are numbered in vehicle bodies

Close collaboration keeps North American auto steel segment strong

Auto industry braces for further steel industry consolidation

‘Special report: Steel’s place in the auto industry’ features exclusive interviews with:

Dr Andrew Zoryk , Managing Director, Accenture Metals Practice

, Managing Director, Sander Heinhuis , Head of Marketing, Automotive, Tata Steel

, Head of Marketing, Automotive, Nick Avery , Lifecycle Assessment Manager at EUROFER

, Lifecycle Assessment Manager at Jean Luc Thirion , General Manager of Global R&D, ArcelorMittal

, General Manager of Global R&D, Glen Holtz , VP Engineering and Technology, and Jim Evangelista , Director Product Technology, Shiloh

, VP Engineering and Technology, and , Director Product Technology, Philippe Pedronno , Frame Engineering Director, Faurecia

, Frame Engineering Director, Arnaud Guerendel , Global Director for Automotive, SSAB

, Global Director for Automotive, Mark Stevens , Project Manager for Manufacturing and Engineering, Center for Automotive Research (CAR)

, Project Manager for Manufacturing and Engineering, Jody Hall, Vice President for Automotive, Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI)

…