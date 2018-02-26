Steel manufacturers have proven consistently adept at developing new and innovative ways of forming steel, reducing part weight and thickness, and increasing its strength. Despite considerable advances in materials technology, it’s always steel against which new materials are compared.
This report highlights the role that steel plays in the mainstream auto industry, with insight from leading auto and steel industry stakeholders.
In this report:
- Brave new world for steel, where value, and not tonnage, is king
- Steel manufacturers continue to grapple with conflicting demands
- Europe’s regulators must think in terms of life-cycle, says steel industry
- AHSS and specialist steel essential to keep pace with automotive megatrends
- OEMs have become material agnostic, and suppliers must pay heed
- Strong, light and easily-joined – steel still best choice for seating
- Small steel companies to play big role in auto industry evolution
- Mild steel’s days are numbered in vehicle bodies
- Close collaboration keeps North American auto steel segment strong
- Auto industry braces for further steel industry consolidation
‘Special report: Steel’s place in the auto industry’ features exclusive interviews with:
- Dr Andrew Zoryk, Managing Director, Accenture Metals Practice
- Sander Heinhuis, Head of Marketing, Automotive, Tata Steel
- Nick Avery, Lifecycle Assessment Manager at EUROFER
- Jean Luc Thirion, General Manager of Global R&D, ArcelorMittal
- Glen Holtz, VP Engineering and Technology, and Jim Evangelista, Director Product Technology, Shiloh
- Philippe Pedronno, Frame Engineering Director, Faurecia
- Arnaud Guerendel, Global Director for Automotive, SSAB
- Mark Stevens, Project Manager for Manufacturing and Engineering, Center for Automotive Research (CAR)
- Jody Hall, Vice President for Automotive, Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI)
