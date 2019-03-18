Special report: M:bility | Detroit – key takeaways

The automotive industry faces a growing number of challenges as it prepares for a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry.

These themes and more ran throughout M:bility | Detroit, a two-day event designed by Automotive World to help stakeholders from the automotive industry, mobility sector and transportation providers understand the future of mobility.

In this report: