Special report: M:bility | Detroit – key takeaways

The automotive industry faces a growing number of challenges as it prepares for a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry.
These themes and more ran throughout M:bility | Detroit, a two-day event designed by Automotive World to help stakeholders from the automotive industry, mobility sector and transportation providers understand the future of mobility.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- COMMENT: Don’t forget ‘mobility’ in the pursuit of ‘the future’
- What is the future of mobility?
- HD maps—the hidden sensors that help autonomous vehicles see round corners
- Keep it simple, keep it safe—the importance of lean software for secure vehicles
- Static analysis cracks the code to bug-free autonomous vehicles
- Micro-mobility kicks on as cities start to choke
- The dirty business of keeping autonomous vehicles clean
- What is the future of mobility in Detroit?