How Big Oil will respond to the changing requirements of next-generation mobility is the focus of Automotive World’s ‘Life after oil—what does future mobility mean for the petrochemical industry’ report.
Multiple propulsion technologies will power the future of mobility, and preferred solutions will change from market to market. The oil giants are recognising that as nations and industries seek to lessen dependence on fossil fuels, they must quickly evolve.
Major petrochemical companies have been forthcoming on the matter of diminishing fossil fuel dependence: over the next 15 to 20 years, Big Oil is anticipating major shifts in its sources of profit, with hydrogen refuelling, electric vehicle recharging and biofuels all set to become significant revenue streams.
Long-established business models could soon come under pressure, and the petrochemical giants must prepare now to ensure they have the skills and infrastructure to adapt to new technology and business model innovations.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How will future mobility impact the petrochemical industry?
- Europe’s oil giants turn to EVs
- BP pivots to become ‘part of the mobility solution’
- Hydrogen, e-liquids and future fuels: clean mobility is more than just batteries
- Chemical development essential for slashing battery costs
- How can the petrochemical giants prepare for a fuel cell future?
- Does affordable e-mobility spell the end for e-fuels?
‘Special report: ‘Life after oil—what does future mobility mean for the petrochemical industry?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Deloitte’s Robert J. Kumpf and Duane Dickson, and includes exclusive insight from BASF, BP, Nikola Motors, Shell and Total.
