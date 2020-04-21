Automotive World’s special report on the changing nature of the in-vehicle user experience (UX) in a world of autonomous driving discusses the ways in which our perception of driving and being driven will adjust when everyone in the car is a passenger, or ‘rider’.
Everything we know about the UX could change with autonomous vehicles (AVs). From design and layout to the transition from switches to natural language—and even vehicle ownership—the automotive world could look very different.
As the UX shifts from active to passive, the things people do inside the car will assume new importance, and those operating the vehicles will need to ensure they offer a varied and accessible infotainment experience.
AVs will most likely make it to market first within mobility services, used effectively as public transportation by people with myriad expectations and behaviours. Those vehicles will need to offer perceivably high-value experiences, whilst enabling low-cost maintenance. There will still be a place for private AVs, however, liberating those otherwise unable to drive themselves.
Ultimately, developers of AVs need to be able to delight riders with sensational, gimmick-free products—but they also need to remember that people often just want a journey that is convenient, affordable and otherwise unremarkable.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How will autonomous cars change the user experience?
- Real-world insight will shape the autonomous experience, says Renault
- For Nio, seamless functionality is key to autonomous vehicle success
- Trust is the autonomous vehicle deal breaker
- The autonomous vehicle user experience must be built around flexibility
- Autonomous vehicle interiors inspired by public transit and home living
- Why the autonomous experience creates new data storage challenges
‘Special report: How will the autonomous car change the user experience?’ presents insight from a range of leading stakeholders, including:
- FogHorn
- GuardKnox
- Harman
- Lextant
- Nio
- Renault
- Valeo
- Western Digital
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
