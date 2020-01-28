Automotive World’s report on the use of blockchain in future mobility explores how secure distributed ledger technology can be deployed in the evolution of transportation and next-generation mobility.

Blockchain—a secure, decentralised, distributed and open digital ledger—is widely seen as a key emerging technology for next-generation mobility, offering the opportunity not merely to evolve existing data transfer processes, but to introduce an entirely new way of working.

Blockchain grew to fame thanks to Bitcoin, but it can also be used to send other types of data and validate the identity of users in a mobility service.

Automakers and suppliers have a shared vision of creating an ‘e-wallet’ for the car, enabling it to pay for goods and services without human intervention. E-mobility is ripe for the introduction of blockchain for services such as charging and vehicle-to-grid reimbursement; mobility services, too, stand to benefit from all that a secure data transaction system can offer.

However, maximising blockchain’s potential will require industry collaboration to build a common foundation. Without a consistent standard to work from initially, potential lucrative revenue opportunities could be delayed or lost.

In this report:

‘Special report: How will blockchain disrupt mobility?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Johnathon de Villier of Navigant Research, and includes insight from a range of stakeholders, including:

Accenture

Arthur D. Little

Bosch

Continental

Daimler

Deutsche Telekom

Dexfreight

Fraunhofer Blockchain Lab

Jaguar Land Rover

Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)

NewCities

ZF

