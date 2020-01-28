Automotive World’s report on the use of blockchain in future mobility explores how secure distributed ledger technology can be deployed in the evolution of transportation and next-generation mobility.
Blockchain—a secure, decentralised, distributed and open digital ledger—is widely seen as a key emerging technology for next-generation mobility, offering the opportunity not merely to evolve existing data transfer processes, but to introduce an entirely new way of working.
Blockchain grew to fame thanks to Bitcoin, but it can also be used to send other types of data and validate the identity of users in a mobility service.
Automakers and suppliers have a shared vision of creating an ‘e-wallet’ for the car, enabling it to pay for goods and services without human intervention. E-mobility is ripe for the introduction of blockchain for services such as charging and vehicle-to-grid reimbursement; mobility services, too, stand to benefit from all that a secure data transaction system can offer.
However, maximising blockchain’s potential will require industry collaboration to build a common foundation. Without a consistent standard to work from initially, potential lucrative revenue opportunities could be delayed or lost.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Driving blockchain forward: new innovations and business models to transform mobility
- Interview: Chris Ballinger, CEO, Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)
- Benefits of blockchain start to add up for automakers
- Blockchain and e-mobility—what’s the link?
- Blockchain-based V2X capabilities reliant on industry collaboration
- Don’t count on blockchain for immediate supply chain transformation
- Future smart cities need to get to grips with blockchain today
‘Special report: How will blockchain disrupt mobility?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Johnathon de Villier of Navigant Research, and includes insight from a range of stakeholders, including:
- Accenture
- Arthur D. Little
- Bosch
- Continental
- Daimler
- Deutsche Telekom
- Dexfreight
- Fraunhofer Blockchain Lab
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)
- NewCities
- ZF
…
