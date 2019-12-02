A new Automotive World report looks at the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in corporate and non-driving aspects of automotive business, where algorithms, machine learning and AI can be used to assist humans in monotonous, time consuming and complex tasks hyperlink the underlined text please – but no need for it to be underlined when published).

Discussion about the use of AI in the automotive industry most frequently focuses on AI in self-driving and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications, but there is a significant place for AI deployment in many other aspects of any large business, and in particular in the automotive industry.

Deploying AI and machine learning in corporate processes can enable companies to speed up a wide range of tasks that algorithms can complete in a fraction of the time that humans require. Crucially, however, it is vital to not forget the role of humans in an AI-driven world; AI may be capable of unlocking previously unopenable doors, but for now at least, human experience will still be needed to confirm AI conclusions and carry out maintenance and creative tasks.

In this report:

Executive summary

Artificial intelligence gets to work in the automotive industry

Interview: Christophe Rauturier, Chief Digital Officer, PSA Group

Cooperation and a new mindset vital for AI success, says Ford

Artificial intelligence is enhancing the auto industry—across the board

Artificial intelligence more important than ever for automotive suppliers

For suppliers, now is the time to bet big on artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence now established automotive tech—but advances require more power

Artificial intelligence-powered insight essential for fleet management

‘Special report: How will artificial intelligence help run the auto industry?’ features insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

Accenture

Continental

Ford

Hailo

Nvidia

Penske Logistics

PSA Group

Samsara

Trimble Transportation

umlaut

Uptake

ZF

…