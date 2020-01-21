Automotive World’s latest special report, ‘How much longer can automakers control the in-car experience?’ outlines the opportunities and threats faced by the vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and tech giants battling to dominate the dashboard, in-vehicle infotainment, and by extension, the ride itself.
When it comes to the in-car experience, the reality is that automakers are already teaming up with the tech giants to optimise that experience. Consumers are well acquainted with digital assistants from players such as Amazon, Apple and Google, leaving the automakers little choice but to integrate the most popular offerings in their vehicles.
To retain brand loyalty, the challenge for automakers is to make it simple and straightforward for consumers to use the digital assistant of their choice, while still delivering an in-car experience that otherwise reflects the automaker brand.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Big Tech vs the automakers: The battle for the connected car
- The in-vehicle experience will include more than just the car, says Daimler
- BMW sees digital dashboards following consumer trends
- No Apple car for now as tech giants turn attention to rolling out in-car platforms
- Close collaboration ensures carmakers will stay in control, says Google
- Flexibility vital for suppliers wanting a part of the future in-vehicle experience
- Amazon happy to share the in-vehicle experience
‘Special report: How much longer can automakers control the in-car experience?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Dr Jan Burgard of Berylls Strategy Advisors, and includes insight from a range of leading stakeholders, including:
- Accenture
- Amazon
- BMW
- Cerence
- Daimler
- Frost & Sullivan
- Harman
…
