Automotive World’s special report on the mobility services race considers what the automakers are doing, and what they need to do, if they want to secure and retain a leading position in an increasingly crowded field of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) providers.
The future of mobility is summed up, for the automakers, as CASE—connected, autonomous, shared and electric—but future mobility business models are likely to combine all four. The “S” is key to MaaS, and automakers know that in this race, you need to be in it to win it.
The likes of Uber and Lyft may have an early head start, but with these players’ platforms currently struggling for profitability, automakers can buy themselves some time. To win the MaaS race, players need to have MaaS pilots up and running sooner rather than later. Customers need to be convinced of the potential of MaaS, so the earlier companies can demonstrate its potential, the better.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Automobility reboot: Building an enduring automaker mobility services strategy
- Despite setbacks, automakers continue investing in MaaS
- How do the big names in MaaS stack up against the automakers?
- Automakers can prosper in the MaaS space, but first they must take it seriously
- Providing practical transit offerings is key to winning the mobility services race
- Mobility services: it’s time to stick or twist for automakers
- If automakers don’t win the MaaS race, who will?
‘Special report: Can automakers win the mobility services race?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Susanne Birkhold, Philipp Kampshoff, Kersten Heineke and Timo Möller of McKinsey & Company, and presents insight from a range of leading stakeholders, including:
- ABI Research
- Aptiv
- Arthur D. Little
- Audi
- Center for Automotive research (CAR)
- EasyMile
- Gartner
- Havn (JLR InMotion Ventures)
- MaaS Global
- WeShare (Volkswagen)
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference